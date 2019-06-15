General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $48.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,056 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in General Motors by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 239,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $21,021,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. 4,948,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,877. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

