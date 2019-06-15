General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

