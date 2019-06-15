GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NYSE:GCP opened at $26.66 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 18,840.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

