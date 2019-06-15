GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Standpoint Research lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GAP has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of GAP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.