GAM Holding AG Sells 2,103 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Stern sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $243,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,381,245.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Sidoti set a $73.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark set a $66.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

AMN opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.21%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

