FY2019 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

NYSE UE opened at $17.43 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.43 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 277,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 574,220 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

