Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stake Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLL. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 107,375 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.62. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 449,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,225.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

