Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 100,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,865 shares of company stock worth $8,367,806. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

