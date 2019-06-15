Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,107 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 6.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.03.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,259 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $863,107.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $140,444.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,279 shares of company stock valued at $67,663,581 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

