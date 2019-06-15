Fort L.P. Buys 7,631 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,688.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,149 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

