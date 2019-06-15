Formula Growth Ltd. Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,890 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up 3.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $24,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $151,179,000. Taylor Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 109,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.48 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $30,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,859.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,034. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

