Formula Growth Ltd. Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,890 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up 3.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $24,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $151,179,000. Taylor Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 109,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OC stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.48 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $30,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,859.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,034. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
