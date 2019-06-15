Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth $26,138,000. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $15,987,000. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 593,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 294,939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 288,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 3,329.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 253,891 shares during the period.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Satish Menon sold 11,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $632,926.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $1,955,945 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFLY stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shutterfly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $96.91.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $324.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFLY. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/formula-growth-ltd-acquires-new-stake-in-shutterfly-inc-nasdaqsfly.html.

Shutterfly Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.