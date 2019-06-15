Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NYSE:FLS opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $890.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Flowserve by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 21,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $1,907,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

