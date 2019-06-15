Flowchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $715,295.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $715,295.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00062719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $737.46 or 0.08224202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00038466 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00019136 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

FLC is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

