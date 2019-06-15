FLiK (FLIK) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded down 45.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. FLiK has a market capitalization of $10,432.00 and $2.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLiK has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One FLiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00386595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02457039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00162823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020111 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About FLiK

FLiK’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io . FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.