Fission Uranium (FCUUF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) is one of 54 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fission Uranium to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium’s peers have a beta of -0.95, indicating that their average share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fission Uranium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A -$4.00 million -35.21 Fission Uranium Competitors $7.16 billion $1.20 billion 8.96

Fission Uranium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fission Uranium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium Competitors 511 1451 1552 88 2.34

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 297.61%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 77.20%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.30% -1.30% Fission Uranium Competitors -323.35% 44.41% 2.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fission Uranium peers beat Fission Uranium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

