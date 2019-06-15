First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,368 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.19 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

