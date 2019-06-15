First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,255 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,150,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $101,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,660 shares of company stock worth $3,228,758 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVBF opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. FIG Partners lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

