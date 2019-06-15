Financial Survey: Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) & Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Legg Mason and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 3 4 0 2.22 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legg Mason currently has a consensus target price of $32.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.74%. Given Legg Mason’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legg Mason and Westwood Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $2.90 billion 1.09 -$28.51 million $3.04 12.07 Westwood Holdings Group $122.30 million 2.12 $26.75 million N/A N/A

Westwood Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legg Mason.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason -0.98% 7.30% 3.53% Westwood Holdings Group 17.02% 13.10% 11.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Legg Mason shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Legg Mason shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Legg Mason pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Legg Mason has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Legg Mason on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

