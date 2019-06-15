FIL Ltd Sells 2,767 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $60.91 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FIL Ltd Sells 2,767 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/fil-ltd-sells-2767-shares-of-ishares-global-healthcare-etf-nysearcaixj.html.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.