FIL Ltd Has $952,000 Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

FTV stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 600 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $51,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,851.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $52,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,762. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

