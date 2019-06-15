Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $43.75 in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,541,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,842,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,150 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 92.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,095,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,776,000 after acquiring an additional 836,632 shares during the period. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $20,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

