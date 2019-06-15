Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,183 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 366,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,421,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $16.43 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

