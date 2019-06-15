FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Position Trimmed by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,890 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in FGL were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in FGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FGL by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in FGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FGL by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,184,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 781,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FG stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.02. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.89 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of FGL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

FGL Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

