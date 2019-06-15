Fatfish Blockchain Ltd (ASX:FFG) Insider Buys A$55,000.00 in Stock

Fatfish Blockchain Ltd (ASX:FFG) insider Kin Wai Lau bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($39,007.09).

Shares of FFG stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Fatfish Blockchain Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

Fatfish Blockchain Company Profile

Fatfish Blockchain Limited, formerly known as Fatfish Internet Group Ltd is an incubator and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage and growth stage investments. The firm typically invests in the Internet sector with a focus on mobile, e-commerce, blockchain technologies, and fintech areas.

