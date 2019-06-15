Family Management Corp Takes $226,000 Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,886.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $39,742,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

NYSE XYL opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,025.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $196,216.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,449.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,453. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

