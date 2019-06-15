Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to “Buy” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $181.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Facebook has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $121,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,551,104 shares of company stock valued at $275,456,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 124,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 50,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,768,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $455,366,000 after purchasing an additional 930,420 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 309,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.