EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
EZPW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.
EZPW opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.78. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
