EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EZPW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EZPW opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.78. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.63%. EZCORP’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

