Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,302,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $110.79.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.01 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $855,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $87,683.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,505. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

