Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 878 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,085.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $753.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total value of $46,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423 shares of company stock valued at $494,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,361.50.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

