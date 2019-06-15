EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $95.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.45.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.69.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,035,707.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after buying an additional 261,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

