Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Evolus stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 5,307,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $102,177,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Blank acquired 628,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $12,099,318.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,931,327 shares of company stock worth $37,157,482.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 51.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 87.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

