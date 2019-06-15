Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.57 price objective on the marijuana producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.76 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.83 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.85 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

