Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,766,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,091,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,047,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 137,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 572,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 73.38 and a quick ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CFO Adam Scott Markman sold 12,500 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $399,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

