Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BHP Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.47.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $57.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

