Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a research note released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $16.10.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Epizyme by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Epizyme by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

