Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The company has a market cap of $750.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$7.20.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$445.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 price target on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.70.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

