Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. The company has a market cap of $750.89 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$7.20.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$445.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.
