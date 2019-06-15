Emerald Crypto (EMD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $168,655.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.