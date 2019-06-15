Electron Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,163 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,982 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for approximately 5.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $42,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 306,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,699 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $490,336.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 33,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,150,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,386 shares of company stock worth $7,028,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

