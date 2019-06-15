El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOCO. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

LOCO stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $428.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,149,000 after purchasing an additional 204,526 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 103.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 375,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 155,150 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

