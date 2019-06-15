Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EIX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Edison International stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.04. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Edison International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

