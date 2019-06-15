Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EFR opened at $13.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

