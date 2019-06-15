EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a dividend payout ratio of -1,214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE ETX opened at $20.60 on Friday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

