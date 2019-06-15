Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Longbow Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.68.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

