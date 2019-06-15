Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 56954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $47.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/eagle-eye-solutions-group-loneye-hits-new-12-month-high-at-198-00.html.

In related news, insider Robert Senior purchased 13,975 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,984.25 ($26,112.96). Also, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday purchased 4,198 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £6,045.12 ($7,899.02).

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.