Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $365,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,324 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,432,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,397 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 169,798 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,769,362.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,173.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,196 shares of company stock worth $3,181,205. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

