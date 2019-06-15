Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 768,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth about $16,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AdvanSix by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 88,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $760.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. AdvanSix’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,492.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Sansone bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

