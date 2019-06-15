DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,317,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,023% from the previous session’s volume of 384,485 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, BidaskClub raised DryShips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get DryShips alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter. DryShips had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DryShips by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DryShips by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DryShips by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/dryships-nasdaqdrys-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS)

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for DryShips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DryShips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.