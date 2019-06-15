Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$44.97 and last traded at C$44.78. 331,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 808,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.14.

The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama Inc will post 2.081965 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

