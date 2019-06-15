Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Down to $27.77

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.40, but opened at $27.77. Discovery Inc Series C shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 3672398 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 74,503 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 97,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/discovery-inc-series-c-nasdaqdisck-shares-gap-down-to-27-77.html.

About Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.